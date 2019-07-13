Representative image
Representative image

Facebook's AI Pluribus beats human pros in six-player poker

ANI | Updated: Jul 12, 2019 23:37 IST

California [USA], July 12 (ANI): Facebook's AI bot, Pluribus, has become the first AI bot capable of beating human professionals in the world's most widely played six-player poker format.
Pluribus was tested against professional poker players, including two winners of the World Series of Poker Main Event, in a six-player no-limit Hold'em and the bot won decisively, the official blog noted.
The bot, which is developed in collaboration with Carnegie Mellon University, uses self-play to teach itself how to win, without examples or guidance on strategy. This makes Pluribus capable of efficiently handling the challenges of a game with more players and hidden information. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 23:43 IST

Hackers steal USD 32 million in cryptocurrency from Bitpoint

Tokyo [Japan], July 12 (ANI): Another day, another crypto hack. Japan's Bitpoint is the latest victim to fall prey to hackers who reportedly stole USD 32 million in crypto assets from the licensed exchange.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 23:43 IST

Google Voice app updated with easier navigation, quick calling features

California [USA], July 12 (ANI): Google has announced updates to its Voice web app for easier and faster calling.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 22:44 IST

Your inappropriate Google Assistant queries are probably leaked: Report

California [USA], July 12 (ANI): Nothing else is more embarrassing than having your private conversations leaked out in the open. Especially when it involves Google Assistant.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 22:39 IST

Minecraft Earth is all set to go in private beta

Stockholm [Sweden], July 12 (ANI): Minecraft is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year and Mojang AB, the games studio behind the popular title, is all set to put the anticipated augmented reality version of the game in beta mode.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 22:33 IST

Twitter is testing a way to hide replies

California [USA], July 12 (ANI): To help keep toxic or irrelevant tweets at bay, Twitter is testing a new feature that will allow users to hide replies to their tweets.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 01:07 IST

Twitter down worldwide

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Twitter users experienced trouble logging into the microblogging site late on Thursday owing to a technical glitch on the platform.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 22:12 IST

Reddit is down, you may go home!

California [USA], July 11 (ANI): Reddit, the front page of the Internet is reportedly down. According to Down Detector, Reddit is having issues since 3:54 AM ET.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 22:11 IST

Nintendo is working on upgrading the original Switch

Kyoto Prefecture [Japan], July 11 (ANI): After releasing the Switch Lite, Nintendo is reportedly working on enhancing its original Switch console.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 22:10 IST

Apple quietly removes hidden Zoom server from Mac

California [USA], July 11 (ANI): Apple has quietly released an update for Mac users that removes a hidden web server in Zoom that allowed websites to automatically add users to video call without consent.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 21:54 IST

This Japanese hotel has room installed with full-sized cockpit simulator

Tokyo [Japan], July 11 (ANI): If you don't intend to fly out of a country but want to still experience flying, a hotel in Japan is offering a room equipped with a full-sized cockpit simulator for those who love airplanes.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 21:37 IST

Apple to ditch Face ID from 2020 iPhones: Report

California [USA], July 11 (ANI): Apple is going to phase out Face ID from its iPhone models next year for an upgraded authentication system, an analyst working at Credit Suisse investment firm has claimed.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 21:24 IST

Apple Watch app disabled over eavesdropping concerns

California [USA], July 11 (ANI): Apple has reportedly disabled an Apple Watch app after it was discovered that it could eavesdrop without consent.

Read More
iocl