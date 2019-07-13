Facebook's AI Pluribus beats human pros in six-player poker

California [USA], July 12 (ANI): Facebook's AI bot, Pluribus, has become the first AI bot capable of beating human professionals in the world's most widely played six-player poker format.

Pluribus was tested against professional poker players, including two winners of the World Series of Poker Main Event, in a six-player no-limit Hold'em and the bot won decisively, the official blog noted.

The bot, which is developed in collaboration with Carnegie Mellon University, uses self-play to teach itself how to win, without examples or guidance on strategy. This makes Pluribus capable of efficiently handling the challenges of a game with more players and hidden information. (ANI)

