Facebook's dating service to get audio chats

Washington [US], August 11 (ANI): Facebook Dating, the company's dating service, doesn't seem to be as popular as other dating applications, but the company is now introducing some new features to make it more useful for virtual dating, which has boomed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per The Verge, one of the biggest new features is audio dates, which will let users start an audio conversation with somebody they match with.

When a user will try to start a call with someone, the other person will receive an invitation. If they accept, the users can have a chat.



Facebook is also allowing users to set up two additional places in Facebook Dating where they want to look for matches. The feature, which Facebook calls Match Anywhere, should make it easier to match up with people who may be temporarily working or living in different places or frequently travelling between them.

The company is also launching a feature called Lucky Pick, which "enables daters to consider other compatible candidates who may be outside their typical preferences," according to Facebook communications staffer Alexandru Voica.

Facebook Dating isn't the company's only dating app. In April, Facebook's NPE Team, which builds experimental apps, released an app called Sparked that sets you up on four-minute video speed dates. (ANI)

