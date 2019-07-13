FBI wants to look at what you post on social media even more closely

Washington [USA], July 13 (ANI): The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued a call for contracts for a new social media monitoring tool to monitor suspicious activities online.

According to Engadget, the government agency is looking for an early alerting tool that will scan online content to monitor terrorist groups, domestic threats, and criminal activity. Although the purpose is to address national security, the tool is seen as a threat to citizen privacy for its possible misuse.

The tool is likely to provide the FBI with access to content-related private details such as complete social media profiles, emails, IP addresses, and telephone numbers, and eventually, help track down persons-of-interest. (ANI)

