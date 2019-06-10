Los Angeles [USA], June 10 (ANI): Square Enix has announced that it will be releasing the anticipated Final Fantasy VII Remake for PS4.
In a tweet, the company released the trailer for Final Fantasy VII Remake, mentioning March 3, 2020, as the release date.
The company will make related announcements at the E3 2019 conference. (ANI)
Final Fantasy VII remake to arrive in March 2020
ANI | Updated: Jun 10, 2019 21:20 IST
Los Angeles [USA], June 10 (ANI): Square Enix has announced that it will be releasing the anticipated Final Fantasy VII Remake for PS4.