Finland launches free online AI course for everyone

Helsinki [Finland], December 18 (ANI): Finland has launched a free online crash course in artificial intelligence for everyone.

The six-week course, called Elements of AI, ideally designed to educate Finlands citizens to educate them about the new technology is available for the world as a Christmas present, The Verge noted.

There are not any geographical restrictions on taking the course. It is available in English, Swedish, Estonian, Finnish, and German. (ANI)

