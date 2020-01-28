First-ever Atari-themed hotel coming up in US

New York [USA], Jan 28 (ANI): You may finally be able to live inside Atari in real life. The consumer brand has announced that it is building the first-ever Atari-themed hotel in the US.

The first location of Atari Hotels will be Phoenix, Arizona, with the construction beginning in mid-2020. As the official release notes, the hotel will offer fully immersive experiences for guests of every age and gaming ability, including the latest augmented reality and virtual reality.

Select Atari Hotels will also feature state-of-the-art venues and studios to accommodate esports events. After Phoenix, other Atari Hotels are planned in Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, Austin, Seattle, San Francisco, and San Jose. (ANI)

