Fitbit launches Charge 4 with built-in GPS

California [USA], Mar 31 (ANI): Fitbit launched today its Charge 4 fitness wearable with built-in GPS and enhanced battery life of up to seven days.



The Fitbit Charge 4 features a backlit OLED touchscreen display and is water-resistant up to 50m. Other features include 24/7 heart rate tracking, female health-tracking, guided breathing, and tap-to-pay support.



It is available in four styles which are priced at USD 149.95 as per the official website. There's also a special edition Granite Reflective Woven Fitbit Charge 4 which costs USD 169.95. Pre-orders ship by April 13, 2020. (ANI)

