Fitbit launches Versa 2 with built-in Alexa support

California [USA], August 28 (ANI): Fitbit announced its next-gen Versa 2 smartwatch today with improved features, such as built-in Alexa support and heart rate tracking.

The sleep tracking feature has also been improved with Sleep Score for measuring the quality of your sleep and Sleep Mode to reduce interruptions from your watch during a set time, the official listing notes. The smartwatch also features an OLED display for an enhanced experience.

Fitbit Versa 2 is available for pre-order in select markets at USD 199 onwards for the base models while special edition version is available at USD 229. (ANI)

