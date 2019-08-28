Representative image
Fitbit launches Versa 2 with built-in Alexa support

ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2019 23:16 IST

California [USA], August 28 (ANI): Fitbit announced its next-gen Versa 2 smartwatch today with improved features, such as built-in Alexa support and heart rate tracking.
The sleep tracking feature has also been improved with Sleep Score for measuring the quality of your sleep and Sleep Mode to reduce interruptions from your watch during a set time, the official listing notes. The smartwatch also features an OLED display for an enhanced experience.
Fitbit Versa 2 is available for pre-order in select markets at USD 199 onwards for the base models while special edition version is available at USD 229. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 23:18 IST

China is using LinkedIn to hire spies

Washington [USA], August 28 (ANI): China is reportedly hiring foreigners in what is believed to be espionage recruitment using professional networking site LinkedIn.

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 23:17 IST

Duolingo introduces classic Latin course

California [USA], August 28 (ANI): Language learning app Duolingo has introduced a new language course - Classical Latin, to help you translate ancient scripts, perhaps.

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 23:13 IST

This could be the upcoming Google Pixel 4!

California [USA], August 28 (ANI): Pictures of Google's unreleased Pixel 4 flagship smartphone have reportedly leaked via Telegram, showing off the first Android 10 device.

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 23:09 IST

Google is shutting down Hire in 2020

California [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): Google has announced that it will shut down its job listings app 'Hire' by next year.

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 22:42 IST

Apple releases surprise iOS 13.1 beta

California [USA], August 28 (ANI): Apple is not waiting for the roll-out of iOS 13 before bringing the beta version of its next update for developer preview.

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 23:40 IST

Verizon protects Android users from robocalls with new app

New York [USA], August 27 (ANI): Verizon will start auto-enrolling its customers to its free Call Filter app to protect them from robocalls.

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 23:16 IST

Lenovo launches new Legion series gaming laptops in India

New Delhi [USA], August 27 (ANI): Lenovo launched new Legion series gaming laptops in India today. The two new series includes Legion Y740 and Legion Y540, on the sidelines of concluding its first-ever esports tournament.

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 23:03 IST

Mario Kart Tour is launching for iOS, Android on September 25

Kyoto Prefecture [Japan], August 27 (ANI): The much-anticipated Mario Kart Tour is finally being launched for mobile in the coming month, the company has officially announced.

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 23:03 IST

Google's Nest Hello can tell if your package has arrived

California [USA], August 27 (ANI): Google is making progress with machine learning and its latest feat is adding smarter abilities for its Nest Aware subscribers.

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 22:48 IST

Ethically-made Fairphone 3 launched

Amsterdam [Netherlands], Aug 27 (ANI): Fairphone has launched the third-generation of its ethically-responsible smartphone -- Fairphone 3.

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 22:42 IST

This is Realme XT, the world's first phone with 64-megapixel camera

Shenzhen [China], August 27 (ANI): Realme, and not Xiaomi, is pacing ahead to launch the world's first smartphone with a 64-megapixel camera.

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 01:51 IST

OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro with triple camera setup detailed in new leaks

Shenzhen [China], Aug 27 (ANI): OnePlus 7T is not expected to arrive anytime until the next month. However, leaksters have already started giving out details on the flagship variant.

