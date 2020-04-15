Five steps to service your washing machine amid lockdown

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): Due to the coronavirus enforced lockdown in the country, service teams can't reach you right now and scheduling product maintenance is currently difficult. Here are some easy steps to clean the inlet filter of your washing machine suggested by Samsung.

This is a five-step guide to clean the inlet filter of the washing machine:

Step 1: Close the tap and rotate the inlet hose in an anti-clockwise direction to open it.

Step 2: Pull out the filter with your hands. If the filter is stuck inside, then use piler.

Step 3: Clean the filter under running water so that all the foreign materials get washed out.

Step 4: Re-insert the filter with holder facing outwards and tighten the hose properly.

Step 5: Open the tap and run the machine to observe the improved water pressure.



With daily use, tiny particles and mineral deposits present in water may block the inlet filter of your Frontload or Top load washing machine. This may cause an inadequate supply of water and adversely affect the performance. Cleaning the inlet filter once every two weeks is advisable. (ANI)

