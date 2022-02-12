Fortnite's 'Uncharted' crossover to have Tom Holland, Nathan Drake skins

Washington [US], February 12 (ANI): Online multiplayer video game Fortnite has revealed an 'Uncharted' film crossover, coming to the game on February 17.

As per The Verge, Tom Holland will star in Fortnite for a second time, thanks to a new skin in his portrayal as Nathan Drake in the upcoming 'Uncharted' movie that hits theatres on February 18.



The original Nathan Drake character and Chloe Frazier will also be available in both the movie and video game forms inside Fortnite.

Epic Games started teasing the collaboration late on Friday with a treasure hunt website, days after leakers spotted code inside Fortnite that pointed towards an "Uncharted treasure map." Players had to solve a 14-character password, with some creators getting clues along the way. The password, sicparvismagna, was solved in a matter of minutes, leading to the 'Uncharted' Fortnite crossover trailer.

The trailer only confirms the wearable outfits so far, but there will likely be additional cosmetics as part of this collaboration. Epic Games says the 'Uncharted' items will appear in Fortnite's item shop on February 17, just ahead of the 'Uncharted' movie release. (ANI)

