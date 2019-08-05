Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch with improved battery, audio output launched

California [USA], August 5 (ANI): Fossil launched its Gen 5 Fossil Touchscreen Smartwatch today with enhanced features including a battery life that lasts for days.

The new Gen 5 Fossil Touchscreen Smartwatch features speakers, allowing the wearer to answer phone calls right from the wrist, the official listing notes.

The smartwatch is priced at USD 295 and available for pre-order. It is expected to start shipping from 26th August. (ANI)

