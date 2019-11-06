Representative Image
Representative Image

Fossil launches new Hybrid HR smartwatch with customisable e-ink display

ANI | Updated: Nov 06, 2019 21:28 IST

Texas [USA], Nov 6 (ANI): Fossil launched a new hybrid smartwatch, Hybrid HR, today, which comes with a customisable e-ink display and offers heart-rate tracking.
The smartwatch blends the modern with the traditional with the e-ink face behind a pair of analogue hands. As Engadget reports, there is a PPG sensor that displays your vitals in real-time.
You can choose to add up to four elements to the display, such as step count, timezone, notifications, and more. The Fossil Hybrid HR runs the company's own in-house software and there are five case options. Price of the new hybrid starts at USD 195 and goes up to USD 215. (ANI)

