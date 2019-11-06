Texas [USA], Nov 6 (ANI): Fossil launched a new hybrid smartwatch, Hybrid HR, today, which comes with a customisable e-ink display and offers heart-rate tracking.
The smartwatch blends the modern with the traditional with the e-ink face behind a pair of analogue hands. As Engadget reports, there is a PPG sensor that displays your vitals in real-time.
You can choose to add up to four elements to the display, such as step count, timezone, notifications, and more. The Fossil Hybrid HR runs the company's own in-house software and there are five case options. Price of the new hybrid starts at USD 195 and goes up to USD 215. (ANI)
Fossil launches new Hybrid HR smartwatch with customisable e-ink display
ANI | Updated: Nov 06, 2019 21:28 IST
