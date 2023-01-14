Free TV channel streaming might soon be supported by YouTube

Washington [US], January 14 (ANI): Video sharing and social media platform YouTube is reportedly testing TV channel streaming, which will be a new, ad-supported service.

According to GSM Arena, a tech-news-related website currently, YouTube is in talks with various companies to bring TV shows, movies and whole TV channels to its platform.

In fact, the company has said that it's already trialling the service and select YouTube users are testing the waters.



YouTube is gauging viewers' interest for now and if everything goes according to plan, the Google-owned service might demand for a 45 per cent cut of the ad revenue. Notably, this is YouTube's deal with content creators as well, reported GSM Arena.

This appears to be yet another push from YouTube to branch out. More recently, the streaming platform struck a deal with NFL Sunday Ticket and it will be streamed on YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels, starting this year.

It's also beginning to share its ad revenue with creators of YouTube Shorts, which would make the service more lucrative than TikTok, as per GSM Arena.

Meanwhile, previously YouTube started testing out its queueing system on iOS and Android operating systems. This feature has been available on the web for years now and shows up in YouTube apps under certain circumstances. (ANI)

