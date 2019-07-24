FTC sues Cambridge Analytica over 'deceptive practices'

California[USA], July 24 (ANI): The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has also sued Cambridge Analytica - the data firm accused of harvesting data on millions of Facebook users without consent, after announcing a record fine of USD 5 billion for the social networking giant.

As Cnet reports, the FTC said that the firm is responsible for deceptive ads and practices to harvest personal information from Facebook users.

The commission has also settled with the firm's former CEO Alexander Nix. App developer Aleksandr Kogan has also agreed to follow the orders and destroy all personal information. (ANI)

