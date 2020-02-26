Fujifilm launches Instax Mini 11 with Selfie Mode

Tokyo [Japan], Feb 26 (ANI): Fujifilm added the Instax Mini 11 to its line of instant photo cameras, along with new mini-format Instax films - Blue Marble and square-format Instax film - White Marble.

It features high-performance flash with automatic exposure that adjusts shutter speed according to the surrounding brightness. There's a Selfie Mode which can be enabled by pulling out the lens, according to the official website.

The Selfie Mode allows you to shoot a subject 30 to 50cm away. The new Instax Mini 11 is available in Blush Pink, Sky Blue, Charcoal Gray, Ice White, and Lilac Purple colour choices. It will be available starting March 5, 2020. (ANI)

