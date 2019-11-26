Fujifilm launches vlogger-friendly X-47 camera

Mumbai, Maharashtra [India], November 25 (ANI): Fujifilm launched today a new camera from its X Series, the X-47.

Aimed at vloggers, the new Fujifilm X-47 is a compact, lightweight mirrorless digital camera featuring a retro style. It packs a 24.24-megapixel APS-C sensor with AF, 4K video recording support at 30fps, and a 3.5-inch LCD monitor, the official release notes.

The Fujifilm X-47 is available in five colour choices of Navy Blue, Silver, Camel, Mint Green, and Dark Silver. It will be available with a XC 15-45mm lens kit at a price of INR 59,999. (ANI)

