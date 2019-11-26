Representative Image
Representative Image

Fujifilm launches vlogger-friendly X-47 camera

ANI | Updated: Nov 25, 2019 22:39 IST

Mumbai, Maharashtra [India], November 25 (ANI): Fujifilm launched today a new camera from its X Series, the X-47.
Aimed at vloggers, the new Fujifilm X-47 is a compact, lightweight mirrorless digital camera featuring a retro style. It packs a 24.24-megapixel APS-C sensor with AF, 4K video recording support at 30fps, and a 3.5-inch LCD monitor, the official release notes.
The Fujifilm X-47 is available in five colour choices of Navy Blue, Silver, Camel, Mint Green, and Dark Silver. It will be available with a XC 15-45mm lens kit at a price of INR 59,999. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 23:00 IST

Meet Cocoon, the private Facebook for your family

California [USA], November 25 (ANI): Former Facebook employees are building a new type of social networking platform that will not be meant for the world but your own private world of your family.

Read More

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 22:49 IST

Huawei launches 10.8-inch MatePad Pro to take on Apple iPad Pro

Shenzhen [China], November 25 (ANI): Huawei officially launched its 10.8-inch MatePad Pro, an Apple iPad Pro competitor.

Read More

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 22:46 IST

Elon Musk's tweet hints at 200,000 Tesla Cybertruck orders

California [USa], November 25 (ANI): In less than a week of unveiling the Tesla Cybertruck, CEO Elon Musk posted a tweet hinting at the large preorders the imperfect but futuristic electric truck has received.

Read More

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 22:39 IST

Google launches new Nest Mini in India

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Google's latest smart speaker under the Nest brand, the Nest Mini is now available in India.

Read More

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 22:17 IST

Deep learning may analyse neurological problems in future: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 24 (ANI): It may be possible for a patient with a neurological disorder to receive treatment from the doctor by just making a video clip of movements, suggest researchers.

Read More

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 22:50 IST

Builder Now app prototyping tool launched

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Builder.ai, a platform that lets people build an app without coding, announced a new tool called Builder Now for the instant prototyping of new apps.

Read More

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 22:46 IST

Unprotected server exposes 1.2 billion records of confidential data

California [USA], November 23 (ANI): Security researchers have discovered a flaw in an unprotected server that exposed 1.2 billion records of personal data.

Read More

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 22:45 IST

OnePlus reveals third-party accessed users' data

Shenzhen [China], November 23 (ANI): OnePlus has found itself in another embarrassing spot after it found that its users' information was accessed by unauthorised third-party.

Read More

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 22:41 IST

Elon Musk confirms Tesla Cyberquad will come as option for Cybertruck

California [USA], November 23 (ANI): Alongside the new Tesla Cybertruck, Elon Musk also revealed an electric all-terrain vehicle (ATV) at the launch event.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 23:33 IST

Google Cloud Print to RIP after 2020

California [USA], Nov 22 (ANI): Google is on a cleanup spree with its apps and services which are outdated or unpopular. The latest to bite the dust is Google Cloud Print.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 23:33 IST

Microsoft permitted to export software to Huawei

Washington [USA], Nov 22 (ANI): The US Department of Commerce has granted Microsoft's request for a licence to export mass-market software to Huawei.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 23:30 IST

Twitter finally fixes its 2FA setting

California [USA], Nov 22 (ANI): Twitter has finally fixed a major issue with its two-factor authentication (2FA) security settings.

Read More
iocl