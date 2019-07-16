Fujifilm unveils world's first mirrorless large format sensor camera, new Premista lenses

Mumbai, Maharashtra [India], July 16 (ANI): Fujifilm on Tuesday introduced its new GFX100, the world's first mirrorless large format sensor camera in India.

The GFX100 offers the world's highest 102 million pixels resolution, in-body image stabilisation mechanism, 4K video capability, and boasts 1.7 times the size of the 35mm full-frame sensor, the official release notes.

It is also the world's first model in larger sensor formats to offer a back-illuminated sensor with phase detection pixels and 4K/30P video recording capability. It will be available at a price of Rs 7,86,999.

Fujifilm also released new 'Premista' series of cinema zoom lenses with support for large-format sensors delivering high resolution, bokeh, and rich gradation with HDR.

The Premista 28-100mm T2.9 will be available in August 2019 at a price of USD 38,800 and the Premista 80-250mm T2.9-3.5 will be available later this year at a price of USD 39,800. (ANI)

