Fujifilm's first surveillance camera can capture license plate on a car from a kilometer away

Minato [Japan], July 24 (ANI): Fujifilm released its first surveillance camera, SX800, which is touted to offer zooming capabilities like a telephoto camera.

The Fujifilm SX800 is a long-range surveillance camera with 40x optical zoom and 1.25x digital zoom that can reach the focal length equivalent to 1000mm in long-range surveillance. Theoretically, this makes the camera capable of capturing a car's license plate at about 1km away, the official release notes.

The camera further offers AF speed of 0.3 second, optical image stabilization, and capability to control heat haze and fog for clear images. The Fujifilm SX800 is ideally meant for border surveillance, or monitoring in large-scale public facilities such as ports, airports, highways, or even forests. It will be available starting July 26. (ANI)

