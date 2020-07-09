Fujifilm's macOS webcam tool is out now

Washington D.C. [USA], July 9 (ANI): Tech company Fujifilm has released new software that allows users to use X-series mirrorless cameras as a webcam as an attachment in the Mac operating system.

The company had released the Fujifilm X Webcam tool for Windows computers earlier in May.

According to The Verge, the new X webcam feature works with X-Pro2, X-Pro3, X-T2, X-T3, X-T200, X-A7, X-H1, and X-T4 X-series APS-C mirrorless models, and three GFX medium format cameras.

The software is free to be downloaded from the Fujifilm's website. (ANI)

