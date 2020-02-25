'GIF' or 'JiF'? Peanut butter brand wants to teach you the right way

California [USA], Feb 25 (ANI): We all love GIFs - the animated looping images, but not all of us know the right way to pronounce it. Now, a peanut butter brand Jif has teamed up with Giphy to put an end (or restart) to the pronunciation debate.

The company has released special jars which tell you to pronounce GIF with a 'hard-G' as in 'gift', whereas Jif (name of the brand) is to be pronounced with a 'soft-G'.

Whether on this side of the pronunciation or that, Jif has posted a series of GIFs on Giphy to animate how you feel about the universally loved looping images. (ANI)

