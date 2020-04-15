GitHub makes private repositories free for everyone

Mumbai, Maharashtra [India], April 15 (ANI): GitHub's private repositories will now be available with unlimited collaborators to all accounts for free, the company announced today.

The repositories were accessible through one of the paid plans if an organisation wanted to use them for private development. Now teams can manage all their work including CI/CD, project management, code review and packages, all in one place, the company said in a press release.

Teams that require advanced features, enterprise features or personalised support can choose to upgrade to one of the available paid plans. GitHub is also reducing the price of the paid Team plan from USD 9 per user/month to USD 4 per user/month. Existing users will have their bills reduced going forward. (ANI)

