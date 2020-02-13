GoDaddy acquires Uniregistry's registrar, marketplace businesses

New Delhi [India], Feb 13 (ANI): GoDaddy has announced that it is acquiring Uniregistry's leading domain registrar and marketplace businesses.

The deal will see the combined company providing domain investors with complete, end-to-end solutions. GoDaddy will merge Uniregistry's solutions with its platform to help investors succeed, the official press release noted.

GoDaddy is also acquiring Uniregistry's domain portfolio of more than 350,000 names. For enterprise-level customers, it is acquiring Brandsight in the transaction as well.

The financial details of the acquisition have not been disclosed. However, the deal is expected to close sometime in Q2, 2020. (ANI)

