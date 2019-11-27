Representative Image
Google adds 37 more apps to Play Pass subscription

ANI | Updated: Nov 26, 2019 21:23 IST

California [USA], November 26 (ANI): Google's Play Pass app subscription service has been added with a further 37 games and apps.
As Engadget notes, the new additions include tools like the ad-free Podcast Republic, ArtFlow, Cross DJ Pro, and Diaro. New games such as Cytus II, Sally's Law, and Traffix have also been added.
Google Play Pass subscription launched in September with more than 350 apps. It costs USD 4.99 per month and is currently only available in the US. There's a 10-day free trial available. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 23:58 IST

