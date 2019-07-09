Google announces Code with Google to teach young kids coding

California [USA], July 8 (ANI): Google has announced a new CS comprehensive resource called Code with Google for educators to help them teach coding in a better manner.

Code with Google combines the free curriculum and programs that help students build their coding skills, from beginner level to advanced, the official blog explains.

Google has also announced a USD 1 million Google.org grant to the Computer Science Teachers Association (CSTA) to support computer science education across the US. (ANI)

