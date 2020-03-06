Google Assistant is losing John Legend's cameo voice

California [USA], Mar 6 (ANI): Google's cameo Google Assistant voice of John Legend is going away this month.

In an official tweet, Google announced that John Legend's cameo voice is coming to an end on March 23.

In April 2019, Google added the American singer's voice on Google Assistant. To listen in the digital assistant speak like Legend, you can simply say, "Hey Google, serenade me one more time," or, "Hey Google, talk like Legend." (ANI)

