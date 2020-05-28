Google Assistant tests new voice matching feature to verify purchases

Washington D.C. [USA], May 27 (ANI): Making purchases with your voice is convenient, but it's far from secure. The multinational tech company Google is attempting to change that when using Assistant by introducing an optional voice verification test.

According to The Verge, the new security feature relies on Google Assistant's Voice Match and it's being rolled out slowly as part of a limited pilot program to test how well it works with smart speakers and smart displays. The Voice Match training feature was updated recently to include phrases so that the Assistant could more accurately determine who is issuing commands.

The company with the better accuracy feature, clearly feels Voice Match is good enough to now act as an extra layer of security. Once enabled, your Voice Match profile will be used whenever a purchase is made through Assistant via voice. However, for now, the verification of purchases is limited to in-app through Google Play or restaurant orders.

As it's a pilot program, one can expect that restriction to be lifted once Google has fixed any bugs that appear. (ANI)

