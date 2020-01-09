Google Assistant will become translator for American Airlines guests

Las Vegas [USA], Jan 8 (ANI): Guests at select American Airlines lounges will be able to turn to Google Assistant for help with translation.

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020, the company announced that it is bringing Google Assistant's interpreter mode to Google Nest Hubs in its lounges at the Los Angeles International Airport, reports Engadget.

The interpreter mode allows Google Assistant to translate 29 languages, including Arabic, Russian, French, and Japanese, in real-time. American Airlines will only use the mode when there are no multilingual team members around to help passengers. (ANI)

