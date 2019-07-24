Google Assistant will now quietly turn off smart lights without waking you up

California [USA], July 24 (ANI): You are about to slip into a sweet sleep after a tiring day at work and tell Google Assistant-enabled smart home speaker to switch off the lights in the room. Instead of doing the job quietly, it announces loud and clear how many lights it is switching off. And now, you are wide awake, in the dark.

Google is updating its assistant to prevent it from ruining such perfect moments for you to fall asleep. With the new update, Google Home or Nest Hub device in the same room as the smart lights will simply chime to let you know it is turning off the lights.

The update will apply to all switches and plugs identified as lights. It will also apply to all commands such as increasing the brightness, dimming the lights, and so on. (ANI)

