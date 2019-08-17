Representative image
Representative image

Google Books beta features go live for testing

ANI | Updated: Aug 16, 2019 23:07 IST

California [USA], August 16 (ANI): Google is rolling out a handful of new features for its Play Books that users can start testing out on the web.
One of the experimental beta features is the Custom Shelves which allows users to organise their collection of e-books. For example, one can title one of the Custom Shelves as "Re-read me" for books one would like to revisit, the official blog explains.
Users can also do a quick search or sorting via criteria such as author, title, last read, and price. Lastly, a new shelf called Ready to Read shows the books you haven't finished yet to help you pick up where you left off.
To test the experimental features, enable 'Beta Features' from the settings of the app. One can choose to either enable all features or just the ones most useful. (ANI)

