Google brings Pixel Buds to more countries, new colours to come next month

California [US], July 14 (ANI): Google on Monday announced that the second-generation Pixel Buds are now available in more countries, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Singapore, Spain, and the UK.

Earlier, the wireless headphones were only available in the US since their release date, April 27.

The company also announced that from next month, second-generation Pixel Buds will come in more colours.

"Google #PixelBuds are now available in more countries, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Singapore, Spain, and the UK. Get yours at the Google Store today: http://goo.gle/3iSGfIt. P.S. Keep an eye out for more #PixelBuds colors coming next month," Made by Google tweeted.

Currently, people can only buy the Pixel Buds in "clearly white," but Google said the wireless headphones would come in "oh so orange," "quite mint," and "almost black" when it first announced them in October, The Verge reported. (ANI)

