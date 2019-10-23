Representative image
Google Chrome 78 releases Tab customisation, Forced Dark Mode, more

ANI | Updated: Oct 23, 2019 23:09 IST

California [USA], Oct 23 (ANI): Google released its latest Chrome 78 stable version that brings a host of improvements and bug fixes.
A new customisation menu for the New Tab page lets you personalise your tab while the Forced Dark Mode enables dark mode for even those websites which do not support the dark theme, Engadget reports.
Chrome 78 also comes with support for Password Checkup that lets you know if you are signing in with unsafe credentials.
Google is also testing DNS-over-HTTPS protocol with Chrome 78 to prevent spying. It will be rolled out for Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, and iOS in the coming days. (ANI)

