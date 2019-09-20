California [USA], September 20 (ANI): Google announced a slew of updates to its Chrome browser, including tab improvements and more options to customise.
The latest version now offers a grid layout to keep a tab on multiple tabs. Android users will be able to group tabs in a new tab grid layout, the official blog notes.
Chrome will soon show page title when you hover over tabs, and later this year, a hovercard include a page thumbnail.
Other useful features include tab sharing between synced devices, direct answers in the address bar as you type a query, automatic prompt for translation in over 100 languages, and customisation of background, colour, and theme for tab page or entire browser. (ANI)
Google Chrome update brings theme customisation, tab tracker, and more
ANI | Updated: Sep 20, 2019 22:36 IST
