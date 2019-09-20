Google Chrome update brings theme customisation, tab tracker, and more

California [USA], September 20 (ANI): Google announced a slew of updates to its Chrome browser, including tab improvements and more options to customise.

The latest version now offers a grid layout to keep a tab on multiple tabs. Android users will be able to group tabs in a new tab grid layout, the official blog notes.

Chrome will soon show page title when you hover over tabs, and later this year, a hovercard include a page thumbnail.

Other useful features include tab sharing between synced devices, direct answers in the address bar as you type a query, automatic prompt for translation in over 100 languages, and customisation of background, colour, and theme for tab page or entire browser. (ANI)

