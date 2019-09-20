Representative image
Google Chrome update brings theme customisation, tab tracker, and more

ANI | Updated: Sep 20, 2019 22:36 IST

California [USA], September 20 (ANI): Google announced a slew of updates to its Chrome browser, including tab improvements and more options to customise.
The latest version now offers a grid layout to keep a tab on multiple tabs. Android users will be able to group tabs in a new tab grid layout, the official blog notes.
Chrome will soon show page title when you hover over tabs, and later this year, a hovercard include a page thumbnail.
Other useful features include tab sharing between synced devices, direct answers in the address bar as you type a query, automatic prompt for translation in over 100 languages, and customisation of background, colour, and theme for tab page or entire browser. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 22:42 IST

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 22:37 IST

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 22:35 IST

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 22:11 IST

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 22:06 IST

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 21:43 IST

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 21:41 IST

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 21:40 IST

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 22:03 IST

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 22:03 IST

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 22:03 IST

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 22:03 IST

