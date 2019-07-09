Google Chrome will make it easy to control multimedia from any tab, window

California [USA], July 8 (ANI): If you struggle to find the right tab to mute its audio, Google Chrome is working on resolving the issue.

Chrome engineers are reportedly working on adding Global Media Controls (GMC) right into the browser's toolbar that will make it easier to play/pause multimedia that is playing in the browser, regardless of the tab or window it is playing in, ZDNet reports.

The new play/pause button is available for early testers through the Chrome Canary distribution. It will be added to Chrome's desktop versions for Windows, Mac, and Linux. (ANI)

