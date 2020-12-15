Google discontinues Google Home Max

Washington [US], December 15 (ANI): Tech giant Google has discontinued manufacturing the Google Home Max, it's the company's smart speaker designed with high-quality sound in mind.

According to The Verge, the company has told the outlet that Google Home Max has sold out of the product on the Google Store. On checking the Google Home Max page on the Google Store, one can see that the white and black models are listed as out of stock.



As reported by The Verge, even though Google is discontinuing the Google Home Max, the company still plans to support it with software updates and security fixes.

"Existing Google Home Max users shouldn't worry as they won't see any change in their service. We'll continue to offer software updates and security fixes to Google Home Max devices. We're committed to delivering great sound and whole home audio features across all of our Assistant-enabled products," a Google spokesperson said in a statement.

The Google Home Max launched in December 2017 for USD 399. (ANI)

