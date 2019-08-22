Google ditches sweet names, to call Android Q as simply 'Android 10'

California [USA], Aug 22 (ANI): In contrast to its naming tradition for Android, this year Google has decided to keep it simple and call the next iteration, Android Q, as 'Android 10'.

In the official blog, Google noted that it is changing the way it names the Android releases to make it clear and relatable for global users. Until now, each version was named after tasty treats, or desserts, in alphabetical order.

Android 10 also comes with a refreshed logo with the Android robot sitting on top. The colour has also been changed from green to black for better visibility. Google will officially start rolling out the updated logo with the final release of Android 10 in the coming weeks. (ANI)

