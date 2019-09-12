California [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): Google's failed online shopping service Google Express is shutting down and the company has started notifying its customers about the scheduled demise.

As Tech Crunch reports, features of Google Express will be integrated into a revamped version of Google Shopping, such as Express order history, saved items, notification settings, customer support, and so on.

The revamped Google Shopping will be available across the web and through iOS and Android later this month. (ANI)

