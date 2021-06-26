Google Fi's built-in VPN service starts rolling out for iPhone users

Washington [US], June 25 (ANI): Google recently announced that it is rolling out Google Fi's built-in VPN service for iPhone subscribers, giving iOS users another way to ensure that their connection is secure and private on a cellular or Wi-Fi network.

According to The Verge, this new feature, which routes the phone's internet traffic through an encrypted connection to protect privacy, has been available on Android since its beta launch in November 2018. The launch comes a little later than Google's previously announced "spring" release date.

Google said that not all iPhone users will have access to the feature straight away, but that it will be widely available "over the coming weeks."



To turn the feature on, one should make sure that their Fi companion app is updated to the latest version and then head to 'Phone Settings' in the main Account tab.

From there go to 'Privacy and security', where there'll eventually be a 'Protect your online activity' option to enable. The VPN is included with all Google Fi plans.

The arrival of Google Fi's VPN on iOS comes as Apple gears up to launch a similar privacy-protecting feature as part of its iCloud Plus subscription service.

As per The Verge, Apple's version, which the company is calling Private Relay, routes web traffic through a pair of relay servers to protect sensitive information. It's designed in such a way so that not even Apple itself has a complete picture of your browsing. (ANI)

