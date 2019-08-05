Representative image
Google Fit now tracks sleep, supports dark mode

ANI | Updated: Aug 05, 2019 22:57 IST

California [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): The Google Fit app has been added with new features that ensure better health tracking and management.
As the official blog notes, the Google Fit app now tracks sleep patterns along with other activities throughout the day.
Users can now enable the dark theme for the app that will help save battery life. Additionally, iOS users can now find a summary of their map routes for workouts via connected devices. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 22:56 IST

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 22:55 IST

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 21:27 IST

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 21:19 IST

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 20:45 IST

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 14:56 IST

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 23:38 IST

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 23:34 IST

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 22:35 IST

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 22:31 IST

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 22:13 IST

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 15:45 IST

