Google Images now lets you share GIFs directly from results

California [USA], June 28 (ANI): Ever wanted to share a great GIF from Google's image search results but didn't know how? Now, there's now an option for that.

Google has announced that it will now allow users to share GIFs from Google Images directly to different apps including Gmail, Hangouts, Android Messages, and WhatsApp, the official blog notes.

The shareable GIFs are available in the 'Share GIFs' section and are made available by content creators and partners from streaming services, YouTube community, and movie studios. The feature is rolling out today on the Google app for iOS and Android, and on Chrome on Android. (ANI)

