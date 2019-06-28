Representative image
Representative image

Google Images now lets you share GIFs directly from results

ANI | Updated: Jun 28, 2019 23:42 IST

California [USA], June 28 (ANI): Ever wanted to share a great GIF from Google's image search results but didn't know how? Now, there's now an option for that.
Google has announced that it will now allow users to share GIFs from Google Images directly to different apps including Gmail, Hangouts, Android Messages, and WhatsApp, the official blog notes.
The shareable GIFs are available in the 'Share GIFs' section and are made available by content creators and partners from streaming services, YouTube community, and movie studios. The feature is rolling out today on the Google app for iOS and Android, and on Chrome on Android. (ANI)

Slack is down and it's Friday

California [USA], June 28 (ANI): Slack is down and no one knows why. But it's Friday and probably everyone should go home.

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 23:39 IST

Google to build new private subsea cable between Portugal and...

California [USA], June 28 (ANI): Google is reportedly building a new private subsea cable that will connect Portugal and South Africa.

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 23:20 IST

Apple's Sir Jony Ive is stepping down to start his own firm

California [USA], June 28 (ANI): Sir Jony Ive, the design guru behind Apple's popular products is leaving the company after nearly 30 years.

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 23:07 IST

Microsoft releases separate Cortana app

Washington [USA], June 28 (ANI): Microsoft seems to be moving Cortana out of the default Windows platform by releasing a dedicated app.

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 23:09 IST

This scary deepfake app can create nudes of even fully clothed women

California [USA], June 27 (ANI): Artificial intelligence is taking uglier turns than anticipated. A new AI-powered software tool makes it easy to generate realistic nude images of women, all without them having to take off their clothes.

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 23:03 IST

Hacker steals USD 4.2 million crypto coins from Bitrue

Pulau Ujong [Singapore], June 27 (ANI): A hacker reportedly broke into the systems of Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange Bitrue, stealing around USD 4.2 million worth of crypto coins XRP and ADA.

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 23:00 IST

WhatsApp Status may soon be shareable to Facebook, other apps: Report

California [USA], June 27 (ANI): WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that would allow its users to share their WhatsApp status with other apps such as Facebook, Instagram, Gmail, or Google Photos.

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 22:56 IST

Amazon expands Counter in the US for easy pick-ups by customers

California [USA], June 27 (ANI): After its success in the UK and Italy, Amazon Counter is now being launched at more than a hundred Rite Aid Stores in the US.

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 23:29 IST

Apple acquires self-driving firm Drive.ai

California [USA], June 26 (ANI): Apple has reportedly acquired self-driving firm Drive.ai for an undisclosed amount as part of the iPhone maker's ambitions of building software systems for autonomous transportation.

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 23:25 IST

Facebook is trying to mute those pesky red notification dots

California [USA], June 26 (ANI): Facebook seems to have finally found a cue about its users' annoyance upon seeing the prominent red notification dots that mostly do not require attention.

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 23:19 IST

Oppo unveils world's first under-display selfie camera at MWC Shanghai

Shanghai [China], June 26 (ANI): Oppo unveiled the first-ever under-display selfie camera at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Shanghai, the company's official Twitter handle announced.

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 22:58 IST

Google Maps launches 'Stay Safer' that alerts when driver...

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Google Maps has added a new feature that is aimed at making travelling alone safer for individuals, especially women.

