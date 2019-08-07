Google improves image search for easy comparison

California [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): search?query=Google">Google has announced a few changes to the way users search search?query=image">images through its platform and how the results are displayed.

With the new changes kicking in, when you select an search?query=image">image, it appears in a side panel on the page, next to the search results, the official blog explains. You can now continue to scroll through the results while the previously selected search?query=image">image remains on the side for an easy comparison. You can hit the back button to go to the previously selected search?query=image">image.

Additionally, when you select an search?query=image">image of a product, you will see details such as the brand, price, availability, and reviews right there. search?query=Google">Google has also added captions to related search?query=image">images. (ANI)

