Google improves image search for easy comparison

ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:20 IST

California [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): search?query=Google">Google has announced a few changes to the way users search search?query=image">images through its platform and how the results are displayed.
With the new changes kicking in, when you select an search?query=image">image, it appears in a side panel on the page, next to the search results, the official blog explains. You can now continue to scroll through the results while the previously selected search?query=image">image remains on the side for an easy comparison. You can hit the back button to go to the previously selected search?query=image">image.
Additionally, when you select an search?query=image">image of a product, you will see details such as the brand, price, availability, and reviews right there. search?query=Google">Google has also added captions to related search?query=image">images. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:29 IST

Prototype app can accurately measure blood pressure from selfies

Toronto [Canada], Aug 6 (ANI): Did you know your selfie could give an insight into your health? Scientists at the University of Toronto have published a proof-of-concept that a smartphone app could measure blood pressure by analysing a selfie video.

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:24 IST

World's thinnest '2D' gold measures just two atoms

Leeds [UK], Aug 6 (ANI): Scientists have developed '2D' gold so fine that even a human fingernail is thicker in comparison.

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:22 IST

New York City to get its first self-driving passenger shuttle...

New York [USA], August 6 (ANI): Starting tomorrow, people in New York City will have access to first self-driving shuttle system by Optimus Ride.

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:16 IST

Apple Card invites roll out to some early users

California [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): Apple has started rolling out the invites for its Apple Card, marking the iPhone maker's expansion into the finance world.

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:13 IST

Coolpad plans to launch its first 5G-ready smartphones in India

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Coolpad announced its plans of releasing its first 5G-ready smartphones in the Indian market.

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:10 IST

LG teases dual-display smartphone

Berlin [Germany], Aug 6 (ANI): Ahead of the IFA trade show, LG has sent out invites throwing a subtle hint to the company's plan of introducing a dual-screen smartphone.

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 22:57 IST

Google Fit now tracks sleep, supports dark mode

California [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): The Google Fit app has been added with new features that ensure better health tracking and management.

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 22:56 IST

Apple to add both in-display Touch ID, Face ID in 2021 iPhone: Report

California [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has released a new report, in which he has predicted that the iPhones releasing in 2021 would include both the Face ID and Touch ID biometrics.

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 22:55 IST

Huawei's HongMeng OS to go on sale in Q4: Report

Shenzhen [China], Aug 5 (ANI): Huawei is reportedly planning to bring its HongMeng OS as early as Q4 this year, at a price suiting the price-conscious market of China.

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 21:27 IST

Japanese researchers develop robotic tail for humans

Tokyo [Japan], August 5 (ANI): Having a tail may not serve a purpose to an average human, however, Japanese researchers believe it could help them balance the rest of the body.

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 21:19 IST

Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch with improved battery, audio output launched

California [USA], August 5 (ANI): Fossil launched its Gen 5 Fossil Touchscreen Smartwatch today with enhanced features including a battery life that lasts for days.

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 20:45 IST

Computers more accurate than humans at detecting fraudulent...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): Researchers have discovered computers are more accurate than humans at detecting digitally manipulated ID photos, which merge the images of two people.

