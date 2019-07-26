Google is giving away 100,000 Home Mini speakers to people with paralysis

California [USA], July 26 (ANI): Google Nest, the search engine's smart home solution brand, is providing up to 100,000 Google Home Minis to help people living with paralysis.

Google Home Mini, which is a smaller version of the original Google Home, allows users to ask questions, control smart home appliances, listen to the news, call for emergency, and so on.

As part of a project, Google Nest aims at providing more control to people who are disabled and gain independence, using just their voice. To avail the free Google Home Mini speaker, people with paralysis or their caregivers can sign up on the official website to know their eligibility. (ANI)

