Google launches its Play Pass subscription service for India

Washington [US], February 28 (ANI): American tech giant Google has announced today that it will be bringing its Google Play Pass service to India.

According to GSM Arena, the service will be made available for a monthly fee of INR 99 or a yearly fee of INR 899. Family managers can share access to up to five other family members.

The first month is free for recurring subscription members. Alternatively, you can purchase a one-month subscription for INR 109 prepaid fee.



Google Play Pass is a subscription service that gives access to the user to over 1000 apps and games from the Google Play Store.

Once the plan is activated, the user can download and use any of these apps and games until the subscription is active. There will be no ads or in-app purchases present within this content.

As per GSM Arena, Play Pass will be available in India this week and only available on Android devices through the Google Play Store. (ANI)

