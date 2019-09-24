Google launches Play Pass

California [USA], September 24 (ANI): Google's anticipated monthly subscription service for ad-free games and apps, Google Play Pass, is now officially available.

Google Play Pass allows access to hundreds of games and apps free of ads and in-app purchases at a price of USD 4.99 per month in the US, the official website noted. It can be shared with up to 6 family members.

The service is compatible with Android version 4.4 and above. Google Play Pass is currently only available in the US. It is likely to be soon rolled out internationally. (ANI)

