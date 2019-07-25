Google makes Sound Amplifier available on older Android phones

California [USA], July 25 (ANI): Google has announced the availability of its Sound Amplifier accessibility app on devices running the older Android 6.0 Marshmallow version.

Sound Amplifier allows people with hearing challenges to hear more clearly. When the headphones are plugged in, the app allows you to customise frequencies to augment important sounds and filter the background noise.

As Google explains, the app has been added with audio visualisation feature to show when a sound is detected, allowing users to easily see the changes being made. (ANI)

