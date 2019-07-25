Representative image
Google makes Sound Amplifier available on older Android phones

ANI | Updated: Jul 25, 2019 22:26 IST

California [USA], July 25 (ANI): Google has announced the availability of its Sound Amplifier accessibility app on devices running the older Android 6.0 Marshmallow version.
Sound Amplifier allows people with hearing challenges to hear more clearly. When the headphones are plugged in, the app allows you to customise frequencies to augment important sounds and filter the background noise.
As Google explains, the app has been added with audio visualisation feature to show when a sound is detected, allowing users to easily see the changes being made. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 22:37 IST

Nintendo to release Disney-themed Switch in Japan

Kyoto Prefecture [Japan], July 25 (ANI): Nintendo has teamed up with Disney to release a special Tsum Tsum-branded version of the Switch.

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 22:35 IST

Lenovo launches Tab V7 at Rs 12,990

Bangalore [India], July 25 (ANI): Lenovo has added a new tablet to its portfolio today. The Lenovo Tab V7 Android tablet is designed for entertainment on-the-go.

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 22:32 IST

Motorola releases budget Moto E6

Chicago [USA], July 25 (ANI): Motorola has released a new budget Chicago [USA], July 25 (ANI): Motorola has released a new budget smartphone called the Moto E6 which is the only model in the budget line this year.called the Moto E6 which is the only model in the budget line this year.

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 22:32 IST

Microsoft 'Office Online' will now be simply called 'Office'

California [USA], July 25 (ANI): Microsoft is dropping the 'Online' branding from its web version of the Office suite to change the way we refer to these apps that have evolved over time and are accessible on more than one platform.

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 22:20 IST

Two-thirds of online gamers experience 'severe' harassment: Survey

California [USA], July 25 (ANI): The internet has its own negative side that significantly affects the mental health of its users. Now, a new survey by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has found that as many as two-thirds of the US online gamers have experienced toxic behaviour to the level of 'severe

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 22:10 IST

Samsung's first foldable smartphone 'Galaxy Fold' is finally...

Seoul [South Korea], July 25 (ANI): Your wait to own a foldable smartphone this year is likely to finally end as Samsung has officially announced that it is ready to release its Galaxy Fold smartphone.

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 23:20 IST

Fujifilm's first surveillance camera can capture license plate...

Minato [Japan], July 24 (ANI): Fujifilm released its first surveillance camera, SX800, which is touted to offer zooming capabilities like a telephoto camera.

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 23:16 IST

FTC sues Cambridge Analytica over 'deceptive practices'

California[USA], July 24 (ANI): The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has also sued Cambridge Analytica - the data firm accused of harvesting data on millions of Facebook users without consent, after announcing a record fine of USD 5 billion for the social networking giant.

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 23:12 IST

Facebook slapped with record USD 5 billion fine by FTC

California [USA], July 24 (ANI): In what is believed to be the second-largest penalty ever, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has officially announced its USD 5 billion settlement with Facebook over its mishandling of users' data in Cambridge Analytica and other privacy breaches.

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 23:10 IST

Apple iPhone 11 models won't ditch Lightning port: Report

California [USA], July 24 (ANI): Apple's move to a USB-C port to its iPad Pro last year led to many speculating that the upcoming iPhone models will also ditch the Lightning port. However, it is now reported that even this year, Apple will retain the same port.

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 22:42 IST

Netflix launches mobile-only plan in India at INR 199

Mumbai, Maharashtra [India], July 24 (ANI): Netflix has announced a new mobile-specific plan for its users in India. The plan will cost INR 199 per month and will allow access to Standard Definition content only on a single smartphone or tablet at a time.

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 22:39 IST

Google Assistant will now quietly turn off smart lights without...

California [USA], July 24 (ANI): You are about to slip into a sweet sleep after a tiring day at work and tell Google Assistant-enabled smart home speaker to switch off the lights in the room. Instead of doing the job quietly, it announces loud and clear how many lights it is switching off. And now, yo

