Google Maps adds 'popular dishes' feature

California [USA], June 1 (ANI): You will now be able to check for most popular dishes at the restaurant you are headed to when you use Google Maps.

The mapping service has added a new feature called popular dishes that highlights a restaurant's most popular items on the menu to make it easier to choose your next dining destination.

The feature uses a machine learning algorithm that matches dish names, provided by Google Maps users, with relevant photos and reviews.

The popular dishes feature is live on the Google Maps app for Android devices. It will be rolled out to iOS users in the coming months. (ANI)

