Google Maps gets new tools for seamless travel

California [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): Google Maps has added a range of new tools that are aimed at making travel plans simpler and seamless.

Google Maps will now show all your flight and hotel reservations under 'Your Places' in the app menu. A dedicated 'Reservations' tab will open a list of upcoming trips. The details are accessible even when you are offline, the official blog notes.

A new beta feature called Live View has also been added for iOS devices supporting ARCore and ARKit. It uses augmented reality to show a user which way to walk using a virtual guide. The Timeline feature has also been updated for Android. (ANI)

