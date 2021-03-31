Google Maps rolls out new indoor navigation feature 'Live View'

California [US], March 31 (ANI): Tech giant Google on Wednesday announced a new 'Live View' feature to Google Maps for iOS and Android that is going to allow the users to use augmented reality (AR) so they could navigate inside malls and airports.

As reported by Mashable, the purpose of 'Live Mode' is to prevent customers from having the "awkward moment when they are walking in the opposite direction of where one wants to go" by giving directions in augmented reality within the app.

According to Google, the new model uses global localisation, which "uses AI to scan tens of billions of Street View images to understand your orientation."

The indoor 'Live Mode' is available on Android and iOS for a few malls in Chicago, Long Island, Los Angeles, Newark, San Francisco, San Jose, and Seattle. However, Google asserted that it will roll this feature out to airports, malls, and transit stations in Tokyo and Zurich, and more locations coming in the future.



Soon, Google Maps will also route users to a route with the lowest possible carbon footprint. Google said that this new eco-friendly route mode will have approximately the same ETA as regular routes. In cases where the ETA is different, the app will allow the users to compare the carbon-di-oxide impact of each route, which will allow the users to make the final decision.

Per Mashable, the eco-friendly routes will launch in the U.S. for iOS and Android later this year. The global expansion will take place once it is launched. The tech company will start alerting the users when they are going through low emission zones.

These zones are built to restrict cars that include high CO2 emissions, such as cars running on diesel, and sometimes require specific emission stickers. The feature will start rolling out in Germany, the Netherlands, France, Spain, and the UK. (ANI)





