Google Maps to soon bring AR-based search with Live View

Washington [US], November 20 (ANI): Tech conglomerate Google first revealed an augmented reality-based Live View search feature for Maps back in September, and the company is now prepared to roll out the upgrade.

According to GSM Arena, the new functionality, however, will be made available in select cities starting with Los Angeles, London, New York, Paris, San Francisco and Tokyo.

The feature works just like the current Live View that helps users to navigate using the phone's camera in real-time. The Live View mode will overlay arrows on top of a user's surroundings as well as point to landmarks or other places they are looking for.



Using billions of Street View images, AI and AR, the new Live View search option gives users a much better grasp of your surroundings. It displays shops, restaurants, banks, ATMs, etc., even if they are not in sight and are around the corner, for example. All a user needs to do is enable the camera on your phone in Maps and point in the direction you need, reported GSM Arena.

The labels popping up on these facilities now have useful information such as busy hours, price range, rating and, of course, whether it's open or not.

As per GSM Arena, a new EV charging station option is also coming allowing you to even search for compatible stations and fast charging spots above 50 kW. (ANI)

