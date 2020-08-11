Google Maps updated to work with Apple's CarPlay dashboard

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 10 (ANI): Google has updated its navigation application Google Maps to work with Apple's CarPlay dashboard mode.

According to The Verge, the new update allows users to display their realtime mapping directions with music controls side by side.

The dashboard mode was introduced last year with iOS 13 but came with a limited option to only work with Apple Maps which has now been updated to work with Google Maps.

As per The Verge, the new system with Google works exactly in the same Apple's way. (ANI)

