Google officially closes controversial Dragonfly project

California [USA], July 17 (ANI): Google's controversial Dragonfly project, aimed at launching a search engine customised for China, has been officially shut down.

Google's VP of Public Policy Karan Bhatia told the US Senate that the much-criticised project has been terminated. However, Bhatia highlighted that it is not a new development and the first public mention was back in March, BuzzFeed reported.

He further stressed that Google has no plans to launch a censored search in China and that no work is being undertaken on such a project. (ANI)

